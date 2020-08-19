City of Emporia drops case against local bar for not following health order

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Emporia has dropped its case against the local “Gym Bar.”

In May, KSNT News reported owner Matt Flowers received a citation from local law enforcement. The citation said he was not following local health orders. At the time, bars were not allowed to be open and Flowers received a warning, then a citation. He could have received up to a $500 fine.

Flowers’ attorney said he fought the citation and the city attorney announced they were dropping the case last Thursday.

“I just wanted to be left alone to make a living like everyone else,” said Flowers.

Flowers’ attorney said there was not a strong case because the citation was vague. It was for ‘violating a public health order,’ but was not specific.

He said he just wants to put this behind him.

“It was definitely a huge relief to just finally have it behind us and to be able to operate now and just go on our way,” Flowers said.

He said he’s now following current mask laws and social distancing rules.