City of Horton: 4th of July fireworks likely won’t happen

HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Horton announced Thursday there aren’t any plans for the scheduled 4th of July fireworks display this year at Mission Lake.

The city posted on Facebook saying there haven’t been enough donations received this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook post went on to to say, “If there is anyone that feels like they are able to make a donation to potentially have a fireworks display, please contact City Hall at (785) 486-2681.”

The city said if there are not enough donations received, donations will be given back to the donor.