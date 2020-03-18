City of Manhattan moves to critical operations, meaning most city facilities will close

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The City of Manhattan will be closing City Hall and most facilities to the public starting Thursday, March 19, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Closures will be in effect until April 6, 2020.

City officials said they will monitor and evaluate the situation and make changes as needed while this goes on.

Certain protocols will be altered for critical staff who will continue to provide essential emergency and operation services to the community while reducing exposure and maintaining necessary staffing levels. This includes all critical water, sewer, traffic, street, and fire services.

Other city staff will continue to work normal schedules and be available by phone and email during regular business hours.

Officials said any city business with the public will be limited to online, email and phone. The public is being asked to be patient as certain staffing levels will be limited and most employees with be working remotely.

“Circumstances are changing rapidly, so it is important that we continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our residents and employees,” City Manager Ron Fehr said. “While we know this changes the way we do business, critical services will still be provided to the community. It is important that we do our part to slow the spread of this virus.”

The Manhattan Regional Airport will remain open to the public during this time. Please continue to monitor flight and travel information through www.flymhk.com.

The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter will be open for animal surrenders by scheduled appointment only by calling (785) 587-2783 and all animal control operations will continue.

Information about City of Manhattan services and facilities is available online at www.cityofmhk.com/coronavirus or by calling 785-587-2480.

The city sent a press release with more specific information including:

Municipal Court

Some Municipal Court operations and cases will be conducted via telephone, videoconferencing, and similar measures. Municipal Court will maintain staff to conduct Court business Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Further details about court procedures are available online at www.cityofmhk.com/coronavirus or by calling Municipal Court at (785) 587-2450 during business hours.

Utility Payments

During the City Hall closure, water utility customers have several ways to pay their bills. Here are the payment options:

Pay online (directions are outlined in your water bill received via mail or e-mail)

Pay over the phone with a card by calling 785-587-2480

Leave check payment in drop box at City Hall (south parking lot)

New customers can sign up for water service online by visiting https://cityofmhk.com/2520/Sign-Up-for-Service or by calling a customer service representative at 785-587-2480.

The City will not turn off anyone’s water service due to inability to pay during this period.



City Commission, Boards and Committee meetings

Indefinitely, all public meetings for the City Commission, and advisory boards and committees will be held virtually while maintaining all statutory requirements of the Kansas Open Meetings Act on an as-needed basis. City advisory boards and committees will only be holding virtual meetings if critical action needs to be taken.



All meetings will still be available for the public to view via Cox Channel 3 and on the City of Manhattan website www.cityofmhk.com. City Commission meetings will also still be available live on the City of Manhattan’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Cityofmanhattan/. However, The City Commission Work Session scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 will be combined with the April 7 City Commission legislative meeting with advance information made available on the city’s website.



Coronavirus Information

If you think you may have symptoms of, or been around someone who has been diagnosed with, COVID-19, call the COVID-19 Screening Line at 785-323-6400 to speak with a medical professional about the next steps, which may include further evaluation for illness.

Please remember, this line is not for general questions about COVID-19, nor is it for testing or diagnosis of illness.



Information and updates about the rapidly changing situation will be shared on the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus as well as the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.