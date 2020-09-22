City of Topeka launches program to help residents face COVID-19 financial challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Tuesday its intention to launch a free

Financial Navigators program to help residents navigate critical financial issues related to the

COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Navigators is available to provide guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage loss of income and other financial concerns.

Financial Navigators help residents one-on-one to make priorities, identify steps to manage expenses and maximize income.

The organization will make referrals to other services such as meeting daily living expenses,

maximizing income, managing debt, budgeting and avoiding predatory scams.

The City of Topeka will offer these Financial Navigator services in partnership with Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

“We are in unprecedented times that are greatly affecting families and their finances. The Financial

Navigator program is an amazing tool. This support can help our citizens navigate challenges and stay self-sufficient during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Michelle De La Isla said.

Residents can access these remote services by completing the web form here:

https://finnav.org/topeka or calling (785) 670-5900 to sign up.

“Financial distress is a primary part of the COVID-19 crisis, and we’re pleased Mayor De La Isla

and her team is making this a priority for Topeka residents,” said Jonathan Mintz, President and

CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

The City of Topeka is launching the Financial Navigators program in partnership with the CFE

Fund, who provided grant funding along with significant technical assistance and training to

launch the program in Topeka.