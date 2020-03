TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topekans will not have their water shut off during the COVID-19 epidemic, even if they are unable to pay, the City of Topeka announced Tuesday afternoon.

@COT_Utilities encourages all customers to pay online or by phone and to set up payment plans. The customer service call center is open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can contact them by phone at 785-368-3111 . — City of Topeka (@cityoftopeka) March 17, 2020

The City said it would evaluate future plans again on Wednesday, April 15.