Clearing up the confusion: County mask policies explained

NORTHEAST KANSAS, Kan. (KSNT) – After several county’s announced whether or not they are implementing mask policies, there is some confusion on what is allowed.

In Shawnee County, starting July 9th, people will have to wear a mask in public if they can’t maintain 6 feet from other people. CLICK HERE for information on exemptions, and fines for not wearing a mask in public.

In Riley County, commissioners decided to leave it up to the cities to decide. CLICK HERE to find out when the cities plan to make policies.

In Lyon County, they are keeping their current policy of letting people chose if they want to wear a mask or not until their order expires at the end of the week. Commissioners will meet on Thursday to decide their new policy.



