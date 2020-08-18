Cluster of 50 coronavirus cases at Bethel College, including 43 students and 7 faculty/staff members

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Health officials said Monday they’ve found a cluster of coronavirus cases at the Bethel College campus in North Newton.

The Harvey County Health Department says 482 people have been tested. Of those, 50 from Bethel College have been confirmed as having COVID-19, including 43 students and seven faculty members.

The college requires all students, faculty, staff and administrators to be tested as a precaution. That is when the cluster was identified.

Bethel also requires daily temperature checks, health status monitoring through a self-screening app, and individuals to wear a face mask indoors and outdoors on the campus.

“Mandatory testing during reopening is an effective way to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 in our student and employee population at the start of the semester,” said Bethel College President Jon Gering in a news release. “And one of the reasons we did the testing was we wanted to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the population and address it before the start of the fall semester, which is Wednesday, August 19th.”

The people who have tested positive are self-isolating, either at their on-campus housing or their permanent residence. The Bethel Emergency Response Team and the Harvey County Health Department will monitor them regularly and will follow up on all their close contacts.

Some of the confirmed cases reside out-of-county or out-of-state when the college is not in session. However, these individuals will be included in Harvey County’s COVID-19 statistics, as Harvey County is their current place of residence.

Those who want more information can visit BethelKS.edu.