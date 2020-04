COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Coffey County Health Department announced a new coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the county death total to 8.

No details were provided on the people who have died.

Coffey County reported 48 positive cases in the county and also reported 35 people have recovered.

As of Wednesday morning, the state reported 3,738 positive cases and 125 deaths in Kansas.