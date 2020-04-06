Coffey County announces coronavirus recoveries; along with new cases

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) — The Coffey County Health Department said on Monday, two women have recovered from coronavirus.

A 20-year-old and 40-year-old met the following criteria, from the Coffey County Health Department, to be considered recovered:

7 days from the onset of symptoms OR

72 hours after fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medication AND there has been a significant improvement in symptoms

Whichever of those is longer

Officials at the Coffey County Health Department said the department is checking in with the people who have tested positive and are in isolation two times a day. They check in by phone call and ask the patient a series of questions.

Once the patients’ answers meet the criteria, they are released from the positive case list.

The health department also said there are four new cases of coronavirus. That brings the total positive case count in Coffey County to 32.

Three women who are 60, 67, and 76 years old are included in that group. The fourth positive is a 48-year-old man.

Those with positive tests of coronavirus are under isolation in accordance with guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

There are 41 cases of coronavirus connected with the Life Care Center in Burlington. This number includes employees of the facility and residents of Life Care Center.

The health department said some employees at the Life Care Center live outside of Coffey County so they are counted in their home counties.

CCHD will continue to identify close contacts of the individuals of each positive case. Close

contact is defined as being within 6 feet for a prolonged period (10 minutes or longer) or having

direct contact with infectious secretions.

Officials are contacting those who were exposed in these cases. The health department will actively monitor the close contacts for 14 days for fever, cough, and shortness of breath.