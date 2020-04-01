Coffey County health officials announce first death from coronavirus

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A 90-year-old woman with coronavirus died in Coffey County, according to the health department.

The Coffey County Health Department said the woman died on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus on Monday.

Dr. John Shell, Coffey County’s Health Officer, said the county had traced its local outbreak to the husband of one of the people who works at Life Care Center in Burlington. As of Tuesday there were 24 people with the virus, including 12 staff and 12 seniors.

Everyone who tested positive is now in isolation either at home, at Life Care Center, or at the hospital.

This is the first coronavirus death in Coffey County. Dr. Shell confirmed to KSNT News that this woman was one of the 24 people connected to Life Care Center.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes to the family, friends and caregivers,” said Dr. Shell. “This is the announcement that we’d sincerely hoped would never be necessary.”