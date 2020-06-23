Coffey County moving to final phase of state’s Ad Astra Plan

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Coffey County Health Department announced Tuesday the county will move to the final phase in Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan.

On Monday, Gov. Kelly recommended counties stay in Phase 3 of the plan, but ultimately is leaving it up to each individual county to decide.

The phasing out plan includes:

All businesses & activities should still maintain social distance & institute public health measures where applicable.

Individuals should adhere to personal hygiene guidelines (wash hands, clean & disinfect surfaces, masks may be worn, avoid touching eyes, nose & mouth, cover coughs & sneezes, stay home if sick).

High-risk individuals should still exercise caution.

Travel is unrestricted.

Coffey County health officials said it will follow guidelines in the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas to begin the phased reopening of the county.