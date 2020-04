COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Coffey County Health Department announced its 7th coronavirus-related death on Friday.

The health department said there’s 48 confirmed positive cases in the county and 30 recoveries.

No information was provided on the people who have died.

As of Friday morning, the state reported 2,777 positive cases and 111 deaths.