Colorado coronavirus variant hasn’t jumped to Kansas yet, health officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the first known case of a new U.K. coronavirus variant making the jump to the United States in Colorado, health department officials next-door in Kansas have reason to be concerned.

The new version of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.7, is considered more contagious — a warning health officials in the United Kingdom have been raising since it was first discovered by scientists in the country.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Communications Director Kristi Zears told KSNT News Wednesday that they were not aware of any cases of the strain in Kansas. She said the KDHE’s lab can look for this variant with their genetic sequencing equipment. However, they do not fully sequence every positive sample that comes through the lab.

“We are participating with CDC to provide samples to them for their ability to sequence and culture,” Zears said.

Colorado health officials said the first reported case was a National Guardsman who had been deployed Dec. 23 to a nursing home. Officials now suspect they have a second case at the long-term facility.

While there have been some questions about vaccine distribution, Zears said vaccines are currently being given primarily to healthcare workers and long-term care residents. The amount of vaccines a Kansas county gets is based on a national survey taken earlier this year, which asked about the number of healthcare workers in that region.

Zears said an initial distribution of the Pfizer vaccine went to ultra-cold storage facilities. The Moderna vaccine went to health departments and federally-qualified health centers in different communities.