TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners voted to extend bar hours in the area.

In a 2-1 vote, bars will now be allowed to open until 12 a.m. seven days of the week. The ruling will go into effect immediately.

Chairman Bill Riphahn and Member Aaron Mays voted yes. Vice Chair Kevin Cook voted no on extending bar hours.

KSNT will provide more information as it becomes available.