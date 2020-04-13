Community donation feeds 60 healthcare workers in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local program and restaurant are helping healthcare workers working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cooper Assistance Program holds a number of community service events in Topeka throughout the year.

The program said Tailgators sports bar in southwest Topeka reached out to them because of the coronavirus pandemic to see how they could help.

The owner of Tailgators, Staci Dillingham, decided to use their kitchen to make lunches for employees at St. Francis and Stormont Vail.

She thought BBQ lunches were the perfect option for the busy employees.

Cydney Cooper, the founder of the assistance program, set up a time for them to drop off the meals and they were able to feed 60 hospital employees on Monday.

Cooper said she wants to do more and help families in the NICU that have been impacted as well, since she spent time there when she gave birth to her twins.

“I feel for them right now during this virus ’cause they have to be by themselves. I’ve been there and I wanted to help,” Cooper said. “We’re just trying to help put some stuff together for just the parents or like I said, anyone taking care of the babies in there.”

Staci Dillingham said that donating the meals for the hospital employees was the least she could do.

“This is our community. The community does their part with helping my business and they support us so we wanted to support the people on the frontline,” Dillingham said. “I mean it’s crazy. It’s crazy what they’re doing right now.”

Now Tailgators said it’s looking to do more as well by providing food for first responders and other workers on the frontline, like firefighters.

For more information on how the Cooper Assistance Program is helping the community, click here.