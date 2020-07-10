Community helps Wamego woman complete her mission to help save lives

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids in Wamego are making masks by pinning, cutting and matching fabrics together to go to local hospitals and neighbors in need.

It’s all to help their daycare owner Brenda Brazzle complete her mission. The support she’s getting is growing.

“The community has donated materials, elastic and money so I can buy more materials,” Brenda Brazzle said. “They have also donated thread and gift cards so me and my family are able to eat.”

It’s not just the community that’s motivating Brenda to make and give away nearly 2,000 facemasks. There’s something else driving her to spend hours and hours on the project.

“My daughter passed away four years ago from Pulmonary Hypertension, which is a lung and heart disease,” Brenda Brazzle said. “She was supposed to receive a lung and heart transplant…but had a bad experience.”

Brenda knows severe coronavirus cases can cause similar symptoms so she hopes her masks will keep people safe.

Every stitch and inch of thread does not go unnoticed.

“Last week they required fall sports to wear a mask so she has provided me with about 40 to 50 masks for school cross country players,” local Rick Patton said.

With the finishing touches, each mask is laid outside on her porch waiting to help save a life.