Community leaders answer top coronavirus questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Our community’s top experts answered all of your coronavirus questions at KSNT’s coronavirus town hall Wednesday night.

Governor Laura Kelly, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino covered several different topics based on the questions sent in by viewers.

Governor Kelly started by addressing her decision to extend the statewide stay-at-home order.

“It’s tough and I want the Kansas people to know that I understand that,” Kelly said.

She said mass testing will be key to re-opening Kansas.

“It is the ability to do that kind of massive testing and contact tracing that will really make a huge impact on when we can open the doors again,” Kelly said.

Meanwhile, she apologized for the major problems unemployed Kansans are facing as they try to get help from the Kansas Department of Labor.

“We know it’s a problem and we are very sorry that folks are having to go through this,” Kelly said. “It’s frustrating enough to be unemployed. It’s frustrating enough to have the schools closed. They didn’t need this added frustration and we are doing everything we possibly can to fix the system.”

She added that her team is also focused on getting personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers and more testing kits for the state.

“We’ve gone to the private market and we have spent millions upon millions of dollars buying millions upon millions of pieces of equipment,” Kelly said.

It’s an issue Senator Jerry Moran said he’s working on too.

“The country was not prepared for this virus and the amount of equipment in storage is insufficient. we have ensured that Kansans have received everything that they are entitled to,” Moran said.

He also said he’s proud of the economic help Washington D.C. is giving to Kansans with stimulus payments and money for businesses.

“Republicans and Democrats in the Senate decided that this was something that was worthwhile to do to try to get Americans and America back on the right path and back to normal as quickly as possible,” Moran said.

All three leaders on our panel said they know this is a tough time for everyone. Shawnee County’s Health Officer Dr. Pezzino pointed out it’s a new experience for them too.

“It’s a brand new virus for everybody. So we are just learning what we are learning in real time,” Pezzino said. “The proverbial thing we are building the plane while we are flying it.”

He said he’s certain that staying at home is the right choice.

“If we did nothing and just let the virus sweep through our country we would probably have in excess of 4 million deaths,” Pezzino said.

He also offered hope for our future.

“Bare with us. It will happen soon. I promise we will not keep people home one day longer than it is absolutely necessary,” Pezzino said.

You can watch the full town hall here.