Concerned about wasting opened vaccines, Geary County asks residents to call for appointments

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The good news: a lot of residents in Geary County have taken the COVID-19 vaccination. The bad news: too many are going to waste.

“We have been calling and scheduling people to receive their vaccine, however, some people go to one of the local pharmacies or another location to receive their vaccine and do not notify us they have received their vaccine, so we are working to use the vaccine at the last minute because people don’t come in for their scheduled appointment.” Garry Berges, Director, Geary County Emergency Management

Moving forward, if Geary County residents want to get a vaccine, they will need to call the Geary County Health Department and they will schedule an appointment with the resident.

If someone is scheduled, but gets their vaccine elsewhere the health department would them to tell the department as soon as possible.

“When a vaccine has been opened, we have 6 hours to use it up or must throw it away. This is a terrible waste of vaccine, when we cannot get someone in on short notice because someone else has not showed for their appointment.“ Garry Berges, Director, Geary County Emergency Management

Geary County is using Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. Residents can call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788 to schedule an appointment.

Kansas recently opened up the vaccine schedule to allow anyone over 16 to receive the shot. However, for the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines, recipients must be 18 and older.