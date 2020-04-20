Confirmed coronavirus case reported at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday that one staff member at Topeka Correctional Facility has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first positive case at the facility.

The department of corrections said the employee is a man in his 20’s and that the following steps were implemented after working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment:

KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of TCF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“Our corrections staff are committed to their work of preparing our residents for a successful return to their communities,” Zmuda said. “Our staff take that responsibility very seriously and we will continue to work with KDHE to ensure that we are conducting ourselves in a way that ensures the health and safety of everyone.”