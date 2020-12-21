Congressman Marshall talks about what the $900 billion COVID relief package means for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT ) — Congress reached an agreement Sunday evening sending nearly $1 trillion in aid to the American people via a COVID-19 relief package. Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall said it brings long term solutions to Kansans.

One of the biggest focuses in the package is COVID-19 vaccinations.

“All of this is setting that we’ve already put out a million vaccinations and we have 40 million vaccinations to try and get out by the end of the year,” Marshall said.

The deal also includes a $600 stimulus check for those who qualify. Those payments could happen within the month once the package gets President Trump’s signature.

“The good news is we’re creating long term solutions to get people back to work,” Marshall said.

The package also includes an unemployment insurance bonus of $300 a week, as well as more money to help small businesses pay their bills. This also held up the progress of reaching an agreement over the past few months.

“Most Republicans, including myself, thought liability protection should be included in this package, but it’s not. Those decision-makers, those small business owners, superintendents of schools,” Marshall said.

Lawmakers have been working all weekend to move this process along. President Trump is expected to approve the bill by Monday.