Construction employee at NBAF tests positive for coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A construction employee at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.
McCarthy Mortenson Joint Venture has stopped construction to investigate and assess areas that may need additional cleaning and disinfection, the spokesperson said.
You can read the full statement below.
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate received notification from McCarthy Mortenson Joint Venture (McMjv), the construction contractor for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. McMjv has halted construction and closed down the project for the remainder of today to investigate and assess areas that may need additional cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, such as shared tools, machines, handrails, ladders, doorknobs, portable toilets, vehicles and other equipment. McMjv has not yet provided an estimate on when the site will reopen to continue construction, though an extended shutdown is not anticipated.Tim Barr, NBAF Program Manager, DHS Science and Technology Directorate