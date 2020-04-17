Coronavirus cancels Symphony in the Flint Hills summer concert

COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event scheduled for June 13 in Wabaunsee County has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“The decision to cancel the 2020 Signature Event is heartbreaking, but the health and well-being of our audience, performers and the communities of Wabaunsee County and the Flint Hills region are of utmost importance to us,” said Leslie VonHolten, executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.

Each year, the daylong event typically unites 7,000 people from across the country on a private pasture in the Flint Hills for prairie walks, inspirational talks, cowboy poetry and a sunset concert performed by the Kansas City Symphony.

All general admission tickets will be refunded through EventBrite by May 30. Ticket-holders also have the option of donating the cost of their ticket as a gift to the Symphony in the Flint Hills to help alleviate the impact this cancellation has made on the organization’s financial health. Ticket-holders interested in making a tax-deductible donation should email info@symphonyintheflinthills.org or call 620-273-8955 by May 15.

Last year’s concert was also cancelled due to a storm that hit the site.

