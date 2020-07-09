Coronavirus cases in Shawnee County increasing, health officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of positive coronavirus cases is increasing in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Health Department Director Linda Ochs said as of Wednesday night, there were 95 new cases this week and another 21 Thursday morning.

There are now 918 total cases and 10 people hospitalized. That number includes 611 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Ochs said the increased cases have put employees at the health department behind on keeping track of cases.

“We’re still continuing to increase, I don’t know if we’re going to double this week. I’m hoping not but that is what we’re looking at and of course, as I’m reporting to you we are still trying to get cases out to be investigated,” Ochs said.