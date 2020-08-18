Multiple coronavirus cases linked to 12-Step Recovery meetings in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department announced Tuesday it identified multiple confirmed and possible positive coronavirus cases linked to 12-Step Recovery meetings in Topeka.

SCHD said the cases came from various meetings within the last 7-10 days. Anyone who went to any meetings held during that time period in Topeka is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from when they attended the meeting.

The health department said people should call their primary care provider if they develop any of the following symptoms:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

“It is important to remember that appropriate social distancing and masks need to be used at meetings, even those held outdoors.” Linda Ochs,Shawnee County Health Department Director, said in a news release. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.