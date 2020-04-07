Coronavirus cases reach 900 confirmed & 27 dead in Kansas, health officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are now 900 cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths from the illness in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE released the new data on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The department also reported 223 people have been hospitalized by the disease, a third of the total patients. Positive cases jumped by 55 from 845 on Monday, while deaths rose by two from 25.

View a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus in Kansas, or view the latest KDHE report below: