Coronavirus cluster identified at Westmoreland Justice Center

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Health Department said Tuesday five people affiliated with the Justice Center in Westmoreland have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department said the building is closed effective immediately and more information will be shared with the public once it comes up with a plan for moving forward.

If you went to the Justice Center within the last 14 days, the health department recommends you monitor your health for any symptoms and if you feel sick, get tested.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Riley County Health Department reported 300 positive cases in Pottawatomie County. That number includes 282 recoveries.