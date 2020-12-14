Coronavirus in Kansas: 37 more deaths, 95 new hospitalizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas increased by 4,724 over the weekend. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 190,018.

Also since Friday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 37 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s new death toll connected to the coronavirus is 2,109.

Another 95 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and/or complications since Friday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 713,714 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,291 since Friday morning.