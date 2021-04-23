Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths and hospitalizations increase, 37.5% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As state health workers encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 5 more deaths in the past two days, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,968.

There have also been 43 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It brings the number of Kansans who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began to 10,040. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 4,543 Kansans were tested for the coronavirus. 489 tested positive.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the last update, 14,380 more Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 34,539 have received their second dose.

The KDHE says 37.5% of Kansans are now armed with at least one dose, while 26.6% have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.