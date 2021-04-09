Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 33% of Kansans vaccinated with at least one dose

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased by 33,363 in the past two days. It brings the total to 968,016, or 33.2% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 19.9% of Kansans have received their final dose of the vaccine.

Since Wednesday, another 76,510 vaccine doses have been distributed across the state, bringing the total to 1.98 million doses.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday morning, the state said another six Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,938.

It says there have been 28 new hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 4,052 Kansans tested for the coronavirus, 469 got results showing they are positive for the virus.