Coronavirus linked to Topeka Service Area on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Shawnee County Health Department has found coronavirus cases linked to a service area in Topeka.

On Thursday, the health department identified some coronavirus cases linked to the Topeka Service Area on the I-70 Turnpike, located at mile marker 188. The health department said the exposure was spread in the food court and restrooms.

“While the risk of anyone being infected with coronavirus during a visit at the Turnpike food court is probably very low, it is not zero,” said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer. ”We think that the public should know that information and should share it with their healthcare provider if they become sick.”

People who have traveled to the food court or used the restrooms after April 23rd are encouraged to contact their primary care provided if they have developed these symptoms within 14 days:

Fever of 100.4 F or higher

Chills

Rigors

Myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

Malaise

Headache

Sore throat

Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

New olfactory and taste disorders

Diarrhea

The Topeka Service Area will remain closed while it is sanitized.

The Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is investigating.