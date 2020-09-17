Coronavirus numbers going down in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the Shawnee County Health Department, the number of coronavirus cases in Shawnee County is going down.

So much so, people in nursing homes can now have visitors again.

The Shawnee County Health Department previously ordered all nursing homes to not let anyone in after some had been listed as outbreak zones.

Now that numbers are going down, which the county’s Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, credits to safety precautions, they can open again.

“There are still some with cases and those will still have to have some limitations, but those who do not have cases in the past 28 days can reopen,” Dr. Pezzino said.

It was also previously recommended that people with high risk factors should stay home.

Now, he says people with underlying health conditions don’t have to stay at home, as long as they’re comfortable and perform a personal risk assessment before going places.

“Try to avoid particular crowded situations, especially indoors, and try to exercise social distancing. But we do not consider it necessary for all the people of high risk to just stay home at this point,” Dr. Pezzino said.

The county’s rate of transmission has also been going down for multiple weeks in a row.

The county’s scorecard, which ranks how bad the pandemic is, is now at a 9. That’s down from a 16. The highest and worst score, is 24.

“It’s substantially decreased. We’re pretty close. We’re just one point shy of being in the yellow area, which is exactly what we want to see,” Dr. Pezzino said.

Pezzino said he wants to see two consecutive weeks of the county scoring in between 1 and 8 on the scorecard before maybe lifting some of the current restrictions.