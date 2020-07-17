Coronavirus outbreak occurs at Manhattan retirement community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Friday they have identified a coronavirus outbreak at Meadowlark Hills retirement community in Manhattan.

A total of eight staff and residents have tested positive for the virus with six of them being newly identified cases, according to a release from RCHD.

“Meadowlark Hills has been, and continues to, take every precaution and measure to protect their staff and residents, and have acted quickly to investigate, test, trace and isolate individuals impacted by COVID-19,” said Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams in the statement. “The health department has been in contact with Meadowlark Hills staff, and are working together to respond to this outbreak.”

This puts the total positive cases in Riley County at 382 as of Friday, with 129 currently active. 251 cases in the county are still awaiting the results.