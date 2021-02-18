Coronavirus spread & case numbers going down in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There is good news locally on coronavirus Thursday from health officials.

The Shawnee County Health Department said case numbers and spread are going down at a good steady rate as of Thursday. This is the second week in a row that the severity scorecard for the county has gone down. Overall, the county scored at a 12, down from 14, on the COVID-19 transmission card, which county leaders have been using during the pandemic to track how severe the spread is.

Shawnee County Health Department Infectious Disease Manager Derik Flerlage said the scorecard could come out of the high rating zone as early as next week. Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said this is good news because it shows there’s less transmission in the community, and not just decreased testing.

“We’re actually seeing a trend in our percent positivity decline as well, and so that indicates that we are still testing as much as we need to, even though that’s lower,” Locke said. “And that the case incidence is truly reflective of the transmission in the community.”

While these numbers are good and encouraging, health leaders said that’s even more reason to still be safe and take precautions seriously. This way, the scorecard can keep trending towards better results.

When it comes to getting Shawnee County teachers vaccinated, the health department says 500 educators got their first round of the vaccine this week. But shipping and weather delays have them reevaluating their plan for how many will get the shots next week.