Coronavirus spread forces Jefferson County to limit access to courthouse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Jefferson County Commissioners are encouraging people to conduct business by phone or online whenever possible.

Effective Wednesday, Nov. 18 the county is limiting public access to Jefferson County departments and offices to appointment only.

The measures are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The county said in a statement Tuesday they have to keep the best interest of the employees and citizens of Jefferson County in mind.

According to Jefferson County, there have been 523 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 16.

All exterior doors to the Jefferson County Courthouse will be locked, and people who do enter the building with an appointment will be required to wear a mask at all times in all county facilities.

No driver’s license renewals will be completed in person.

People can visit http://ikan.ks.gov, or complete an application by mail at PO Box 458, Oskaloosa, Kan. 66066.