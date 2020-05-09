Coronavirus survivor: Topeka pastor receives experimental drugs, learns how to walk again

Pastor Walter Sherrod is now walking with a cane after spending weeks in the hospital fighting coronavirus.

The 66-year-old leader of the Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ in Topeka never used a cane to get around before testing positive for COVID-19 in late March, but he is now due to his legs and muscles becoming so weak while fighting the virus.

In Part 1 of our story on Pastor Sherrod’s recovery, we explained how he believes he contracted the virus at a church conference in Kansas City. Once he tested positive his symptoms became so severe he was admitted to the ICU at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health. When it became increasingly more difficult for him to breathe, he was put into a medically induced coma, on a ventilator.

“They put me on the ventilator,” Pastor Sherrod said. “And I was on the ventilator for 9 or 10 days.”

For three weeks Pastor Sherrod fought for his life in the hospital, but little did he know as soon as he started to feel better he would have another battle waiting for him.

“I couldn’t walk; I couldn’t even stand up,” Sherrod explained on why he was discharged from one Topeka hospital then sent straight to another, The Kansas Rehabilitation Hosptial.

Pastor Sherrod was essentially bedridden during the three weeks he was fighting the virus at Stormont Vail Hospital, which led to his body to experience what’s known as muscle atrophy — the wasting or loss of muscle tissue.

“They’re laying in bed, they’re ventilated so by the time they get here their muscles are smaller and weaker and just their stability has really gone down over that period of time,” said Rachel Skelly, Infection Preventionist at the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital.

Due to the weakness Pastor Sherrod experienced, he had to learn how to walk again, “In the beginning, you could tell he would get tired but just kept pushing even in the first meeting I had with him,” explained Sherrod’s occupational therapist Shannon Rucker.

According to Skelly, treating severe coronavirus patients at the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital who’ve lost the ability to walk like Pastor Sherrod has become a common occurrence since the COVID-19 outbreak started in Kansas in March. With most of their coronavirus patients all struggling with the same muscle weakness and stability issues and needing physical and occupational therapy to recover.

“A lot of it is even just getting out of the chair and teaching them how to get up with a walker or use a cane which they may not have used in the past so hopefully eventually they’ll recover fully,” said Skelly. “It just takes a little bit of time.”

A side effect many may not have expected after spending weeks fighting coronavirus, a person might find themselves spending weeks in therapy.

Pastor Sherrod credits his faith and experimental drugs at Stormont Vail to help him beat COVID-19.

“It’s medicine, prayer, and the power of God that brought me through,” he said.

To find out what medicine Pastor Sherrod received, we asked Dr. Salah Najm, Vice President of Acute Care Services at Stormont Vail in Topeka.

Dr.Najm told us that they did use hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat Sherrod. A combination once touted by President Donald Trump as being a promising treatment for the disease but has since received backlash after a study revealed it can cause COVID-19 patients to experience heart problems.

“I took the drug and I’m still here,” Sherrod said.

But the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin weren’t the only drugs Pastor Sherrod received. Dr. Najm says they also used Remdesivir, a drug that recently received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration to be used to treat COVID-19 patients after encouraging trial results.

“It’s hard to pinpoint specifically if it was the Remdesivir alone or the azithromycin (and) hydroxychloroquine,” Dr. Najm said. “But what we learn in medicine is a lot of times it’s not just one thing, it’s the whole care that a patient receives.”

Due to the recent controversy and potential health risks that have come to light surrounding hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in coronavirus patients, Dr. Najm said they’re no longer using the combination for coronavirus patients at Stormont Vail.

Currently, Stormont Vail is working in partnership with the Mayo Clinic on a clinical trial by treating COVID-19 patients using convalescent blood plasma. This blood-related treatment, approved by the FDA as an emergency investigational new drug, transfers antibodies from recovered coronavirus patients into those who are critically ill with the virus.

When we asked Dr. Najm if Pastor Sherrod had received any of this plasma while being treated at the Topeka hospital he said no.

As for Pastor Sherrod he’s just happy to call himself a coronavirus survivor. He hopes his story will resonate with people who doubt the seriousness of the virus.

“Don’t chance it; everybody may not be as blessed as I am,” he said.