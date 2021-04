In Allen County, any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

Allen County is vaccinating all residents over 18 with the Moderna vaccine.

To get your vaccine, go inside the Riverside Park Community Building at 500 Park Ave. Iola, Kansas.

The clinic will be held on April 7, from 10:00am-3:00pm

In order to receive the vaccine, you need a completed consent form, which can be found on the health department’s website.