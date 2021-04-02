How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Harvey County

In Harvey County any resident 16+ is eligible to get the vaccine.
You can schedule a vaccine through the Harvey County Health Department at this link and following the instructions below.
- Choose your date and time.
- Click “next.”
- Fill out your information and click “Complete Appointment.”
You can also get the vaccine through Harvey Drug at their website or through their phone at (316) 333-0120. Follow the instructions below.
- Choose your vaccine type.
- Fill out the corresponding form.
- Click “submit.”