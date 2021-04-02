How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Jackson County

In Jackson County any resident 16+ is eligible to get the vaccine.
For those 18 or older choose from the choices below to schedule your vaccine.
- Holton Family Health Center clients call (785) 364-3205.
- Holton Family Medicine (formerly Family Practice Associates) clients call (785) 364-2126.
- If you would rather get your vaccine through the Jackson County Health Department (rural residents, non-county residents, residents without healthcare, or preference) call (785) 364-2670.
For ages 16-18 schedule your vaccine through Prarie Band Health Center by choosing from the choices below.
- (785) 966-8200 ext 1 .
- Toll free at (866) 694-6728 ext 1.
For more information visit the Jackson County Health Department Facebook page.