How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Jackson County

In Jackson County any resident 16+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

For those 18 or older choose from the choices below to schedule your vaccine.

Holton Family Health Center clients call (785) 364-3205.

Holton Family Medicine (formerly Family Practice Associates) clients call (785) 364-2126.

If you would rather get your vaccine through the Jackson County Health Department (rural residents, non-county residents, residents without healthcare, or preference) call (785) 364-2670.

For ages 16-18 schedule your vaccine through Prarie Band Health Center by choosing from the choices below.

(785) 966-8200 ext 1 .

Toll free at (866) 694-6728 ext 1.

For more information visit the Jackson County Health Department Facebook page.