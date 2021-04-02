How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Linn County

In Linn County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

There are multiple options to get the vaccine in Linn County.

You can call the Linn County Health Department at one of the numbers below.

You can also get it through Auburn Pharmacy in Mound City by calling (913) 795-4435 to schedule your appointment.

Olathe Health Family Medicine in LaCygne, KS is also offering it for both clients and non-clients. Call (913) 757-4575 to schedule your appointment.

You can also schedule online for an appointment through Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Mound City by going to this link and following the steps below.

Fill out your information.

Click “submit”.

The Linn County Health Department is also scheduling vaccine appointments for homebound citizens. The Linn County Health Department will come to your house at your appointment time and when the vaccine is available. Call one of the numbers below to schedule.