How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Lyon County

To schedule your coronavirus vaccine in Lyon County visit this link and follow the steps below.
- Choose your vaccine type.
- Choose a date and time for your vaccine appointment.
- Press “Continue”.
- Fill out your information and answer the questions.
- Sign the consent form.
- Click “Complete Appointment”.
For more information on the vaccine, or questions on which vaccine to choose call the Lyon County Health Department at (620) 342-4864 and choose option 3. You can also read more on their website.