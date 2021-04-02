How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Lyon County

To schedule your coronavirus vaccine in Lyon County visit this link and follow the steps below.

Choose your vaccine type.

Choose a date and time for your vaccine appointment.

Press “Continue”.

Fill out your information and answer the questions.

Sign the consent form.

Click “Complete Appointment”.

For more information on the vaccine, or questions on which vaccine to choose call the Lyon County Health Department at (620) 342-4864 and choose option 3. You can also read more on their website.