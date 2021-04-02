How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Marion County

In Marion County any resident 18+ is eligible to receive the vaccine, including Kansas residents who don’t live in the County.

To get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine click this link and follow the steps below.

Choose a date and time.

Click “Continue”.

Fill out your information.

Click “Complete Appointment”.

To get the Moderna vaccine click this link and follow the steps below.

Choose a date and time.

Click “Continue”.

Fill out your information.

Click “Complete Appointment”.

For more information on the coronavirus vaccine, or if you are unsure which one to choose visit the Marion County Health Department website or call at (620) 382-2550.