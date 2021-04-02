How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Miami County

In Miami County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

To add your name to the vaccination list you need to fill out this online form and follow the steps below.

Choose “COVID-19 Vaccination Survey”.

Click “Next”.

Fill out your information.

Click “Next”.

Choose your work status.

Click “Next”.

Consent to the form by signing your name and clicking “Done”.

Click “Submit”.

After filling out the form, the Miami County Health Department will contact you with details.

If you have trouble filling out the form you can call the Miami County Health Department at

(913) 294-2431 and they can assist you in completing the form.