How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Nemaha County

In Nemaha County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

There are three options to sign up for the vaccine in Nemaha County.

Complete this survey by following the steps below to get registered for the vaccine in Nemaha County.

Fill out your information.

Click “Submit”.

If you prefer you can send an email to nemahakscovid@rainbowtel.net that includes your name, date of birth, phone number, occupation and any medical risk you may have.

You can also call the Nemaha County Health Department to schedule at (785) 284-2152. If they do not answer, they request you leave a voicemail with your information.