In Phillips County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

To get vaccinated in Phillips County you can call one of the numbers listed below.

Phillips County Health Systems at (785) 543-5211 .

. Phillips County EMS at (785) 543-6805 .

. Phillips County Health Department at (785) 543-6850

After the initial call, a scheduler will contact you to set up your appointment when your dose becomes available.