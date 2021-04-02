How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Pottawatomie County

In Pottawatomie County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

To get vaccinated through the Pottawatomie County Health Department click this link and follow the steps below.

Click “Next”.

Fill out your basic information.

Click “Next”.

Fill out your personal information.

Click “Next”.

Fill out your employment information.

Click “Next”.

Click “Submit Form”.

You will then be added to the list and be contacted when a dose becomes available.

For any additional information on the coronavirus you can visit the Pottawatomie County Health Department website.