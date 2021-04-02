How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Pottawatomie County

In Pottawatomie County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.
To get vaccinated through the Pottawatomie County Health Department click this link and follow the steps below.
- Click “Next”.
- Fill out your basic information.
- Click “Next”.
- Fill out your personal information.
- Click “Next”.
- Fill out your employment information.
- Click “Next”.
- Click “Submit Form”.
You will then be added to the list and be contacted when a dose becomes available.
For any additional information on the coronavirus you can visit the Pottawatomie County Health Department website.