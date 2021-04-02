How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Republic County

In Republic County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

Click this link to sign up for the vaccine and follow the instructions below.

Choose which brand of the vaccine you would like to receive.

Choose the date and time.

Fill out your personal information.

Click “Submit”

You can also bring this vaccine consent form completed to your appointment to get through faster.

For more information, or to get information on which vaccine brand to choose call the Republic County Health Department at (785) 527-5671.