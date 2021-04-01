How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Shawnee County

by: KSNT News

In Shawnee County any resident 16+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

To sign up with Stormont Vail click the link here and follow the below steps.

  • Navigate to the “COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Assistant”
  • Click “Let’s get vaccinated!”
  • Answer the following questions.
  • Choose “Schedule online” and fill out the remaining information, choosing your appointment time or choose “Schedule by phone” and call (785) 270-0644.

To sign up with St. Francis click the link here.

  • Follow the steps providing your information.

