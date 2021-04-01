How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Shawnee County

In Shawnee County any resident 16+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

To sign up with Stormont Vail click the link here and follow the below steps.

Navigate to the “COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Assistant”

Click “Let’s get vaccinated!”

Answer the following questions.

Choose “Schedule online” and fill out the remaining information, choosing your appointment time or choose “Schedule by phone” and call (785) 270-0644.

To sign up with St. Francis click the link here.