In Thomas County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine.

To schedule your coronavirus vaccine with the Thomas County Health Department call

(785) 460-4596.

To schedule with Family Center for Health Care call (785) 460-4596.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies such as: Dillons, Palace Drug Store, and Walmart.

For information on those locations the Health Department asks you contact the business’ directly.