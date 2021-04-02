How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Wyandotte County

Coronavirus Vaccines

by: KSNT News

Posted: / Updated:

In Wyandotte County any resident 18+ is eligible to get the vaccine. Only Wyandotte County residents are able to sign up.

Click this link and follow the instructions below to sign up for your vaccine in Wyandotte County.

  • Choose your language.
  • Click “I Understand”.
  • Fill out your information.
  • Click “I Understand”.
  • Click “Submit”.

You can also call (913) 573-5311 to schedule.

You can also get vaccine transportation by filling out this form.

Any additional information can be found on their Facebook page.

