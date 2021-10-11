You still need a vaccine if you plan to take Merck’s anti-COVID pill: Here’s why

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Pharmaceutical giant Merck is hoping to get the FDA to sign off on an anti-coronavirus pill. The Drug-maker asked for FDA authorization on Monday.

While the pill cuts down on the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death by half, according to health experts, it’s considered a treatment, not a method of prevention for the virus.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Infectious Disease Specialist with the University of Kansas Medical Center, told Kansas Capitol Bureau on Monday that the pill is not a “substitute” for the vaccine. He said the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best way to prevent severe illness.

“We know the benefits that vaccination provides, and right now, those are the best things we have at really keeping you out of the hospital,” Dr. Hawksinson said.

If approved, Merck’s pill would be the first anti-viral, oral treatment of its kind to be added as the latest tool in fighting the virus. All other FDA-backed treatments require IV or injections. According to the company, the drug succeeded in cutting down the risk of hospitalization by 50%.

Dr. Hawkinson also said following other preventative measures, like social distancing and wearing masks, helps as well. And while there’s not much public information yet available about the pill, as the company presents its findings to the FDA, if it acts like other medications, then there may be a slim window for patients to get treatment.

“If it’s an anti-viral, there certainly would be time limits on there,” he said. “So, after that first 7-10 days, if you come into the hospital after that, you may not even be a candidate to get that medicine. We hope it’s going to help decrease hospitalization, especially in those people who are higher risk.”

Still, like other health officials, Hawkinson said he’s waiting on FDA approval and guidance on how to use the drug.

Merck said it can produce about 10 million courses of the pill by the end of 2021.

